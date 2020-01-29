NFL wives, women in sports take part in brunch on Palm Beach

A spotlight shined on women in sports at a special brunch and shopping trip on Wednesday.
It was a fabulous event showcasing Palm Beach County and what makes it great.
On Wednesday morning, NFL wives and women in sports who are in South Florida for Super Bowl LIV boarded a Brightline train from Miami to West Palm Beach.
Once in Palm Beach, Discover the Palm Beaches hosted a brunch at The Colony where WPTV journalist Sabirah Rayford served as emcee.
County leaders highlighted our piece or paradise. But it wasn't all glam. It was also about giving back.
Visitors got the opportunity for a shopping spree at the Lilly Pulitzer flagship store on Palm Beach. The store agreed to match the sales and donate them to Loggerhead Marinelife Center.
"It's just a way to showcase what a wonderful alternative the Palm Beaches are as a South Florida place to stay during the Super Bowl or other major events in South Florida," said Jorge Pasquera, the President of Discover the Palm Beaches.
