Nutrition expert discusses importance of Meals on Wheels

Small food changes can lead to big health payoffs.
That was just one message Sam Kass gave at a Meals on Wheels Palm Beaches "More Than a Meal" breakfast Wednesday morning.
Kass, who has a new cookbook, worked in Washington for President Barack Obama serving as his senior policy adviser for nutrition policy.
He also served as the executive director for first lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign.
Kass says another program close to his heart is Meals on Wheels. "It’s an incredibly important program for so many seniors who are just vulnerable and don’t have basic nutrition and are really isolated from the community. So this gives them sustenance but also gives them that human connection."
Meals on Wheels Palm Beaches delivers a nutritious hot meal five days a week to homebound seniors living alone.
WPTV's Tania Rogers emceed the event.
