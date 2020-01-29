Palm Beach Co. early voting info for March 17 election

Palm Beach County has announced the locations and times for early voting in the March 17 presidential preference primary election.
During the early voting period, voters can cast their ballot at any of the 16 early-voting sites throughout the county.
This is different from Election Day voting when voters can only vote in the polling place assigned to their precinct.
Voters are required to present a photo/signature ID for voter check-in. The full list of acceptable IDs can be found on the early-voting tab the Palm Beach County Elections web site.
The deadline to register or update your party information for the upcoming election is Feb. 18, 2020.
Palm Beach County registered voters can vote at any of the following early-voting sites on March 7 to March 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.:
1. Jupiter Community Center 200 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458
2. Gardens Branch Library 11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
3. Wells Rec. Community Center 2409 Avenue H West, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
4. Acreage Branch Library 15801 Orange Blvd., Loxahatchee, FL 33470
5. WPB City Hall Flagler Gallery 401 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
6. SOE Glades Branch Office 2976 State Rd. #15 Second Floor, Belle Glade, FL 33430
7. Belle Glade Branch Library 725 NW 4th Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430
8. Main Library Summit Blvd. 3650 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33406
9. Wellington Branch Library 1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington, FL 33414
10. Lantana Branch Library 4020 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33462
11. Ezell Hester Community Center 1901 N Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435
12. Hagen Ranch Road Branch Library 14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach, FL 33446
13. South County Civic Center 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach, FL 33446
14. West Boca Branch Library 18685 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33498
15. Spanish River Library 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton, FL 33431
16. Florida Atlantic University 777 Glades Road, Housing and Residential Education Room 109, Boca Raton, FL 33431
“Early Voting locations selected in Palm Beach County are chosen with you, the voter, in mind while remaining in compliance with Florida Law. We have increased the number of available Early Voting sites while maintaining the same number of days and hours each site is open as the last Presidential Preference Primary in 2016,” Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said in a news release.
Voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at any of the early-voting sites while they are open for voting.
