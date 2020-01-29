Palm Beach Co. schools holding bus driver job fair Thursday

The School District of Palm Beach County is looking for a few good drivers to safely transport children to and from class.
The district is holding a job fair Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their central bus facility located at 3376 Summit Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach.
Benefits of the job include medical, dental, and vision insurance and the ability to participate in a retirement program.
According to the school district's website, those with an application in the online application system will receive an interview at the fair.
Those without a registered application are encouraged to bring their work history including:
- Addresses
- Contact phone numbers
- Supervisor's name(s)
- Driver's License (note: a driving record would also be helpful)
If time allows, the school system says those individuals may receive an interview or will be scheduled for a time in the near future.
Click here to learn more including the minimum requirements for a bus driver position.
