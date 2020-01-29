Police looking for suspects in Delray Beach armed robbery

A birthday party for a group of high school seniors turned frightening when gunmen held up the girls in a hotel parking garage in Delray Beach.
“These girls and my client were extremely traumatized,” says Brett Steinberg, an attorney for one of the victims.
“Having a gun multiple guns held at your face in middle of the night in a dark parking garage is a scary event,” Steinberg says.
Police say five of the girls were robbed when three suspects approached them in the garage of the Aloft Hotel just after 11 pm on Saturday.
“They were yelling and saying give me everything and they wanted money and belongings and they had guns in their face,” according to Steinberg.
Delray Beach Police say, two suspects, both juveniles were arrested in Broward County in a stolen car. Police are still looking for two more suspects.
