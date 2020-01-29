Snook tournament for teen with glioblastoma

The new Treasure Coast Snook Challenge fishing tournament this weekend will help raise money for a local teenager battling glioblastoma.
19-year-old Kyle Vericella, of Port St. Lucie, was diagnosed with glioblastoma nearly one year ago,
It is a diagnosis that has received a lot of attention in St. Lucie County, where dozens of people have told WPTV they fear the local number of cases of glioblastoma is too high.
Kyle’s case is shocking but also brings hope to others battling his aggressive, inoperable cancer.
The teen has a passion for fishing. It’s something he has been doing nearly all of his life.
But last year, that passion was put on pause. He started getting headaches, experiencing forgetfulness, and noticing blurry vision.
His family took him to multiple doctors. Ultimately, they told him he had glioblastoma.
Aggressive treatments to tackle the golfball-sized tumor kept him off the water for months.
“I couldn’t do anything really... I gained a lot of weight. I couldn’t run. No exercise. I just couldn’t do anything.”
But for the last several months, Kyle has noticed vast improvements in his condition. He’s regained mobility. His vision has improved. Best of all, he’s fishing again.
His tumor has decreased in size from a golfball to a pea.
“Especially these last few months, everything has just been going really good,” Kyle said.
He is still facing months of chemotherapy. He takes frequent trips to Jacksonville to get MRIs. His family wants to be by his side through every step. But that all comes at a cost.
“Whatever I can do to help is what we want to do. It’s all about helping,” said Tom Lewis, President of First Light Tackle.
Lewis created a non-profit organization this year, the First Light Giving Foundation, to help with Kyle’s recovery fund.
The Treasure Coast Snook Challenge, organized through Lewis’s foundation, puts a new purpose behind Kyle’s passion.
“I just hope a lot of people come and everyone has a good time,” Kyle said.
Organizers hope for a strong turnout to also show support for Kyle, so he can continue being a source of hope for others.
“It gets greater later. Stormy weather doesn’t last forever. Always have hope,” Kyle said.
You can still register to participate in the tournament.
It runs February 1-2, 2020 at Sandsprit Park in Stuart.
Registration is $75 for adults.
You do not have to fish to contribute to Kyle’s recovery.
Full details and registration information can be found here .
