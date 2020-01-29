14-year-old struck by vehicle in Riviera Beach

A 14-year-old student from William T. Dwyer High School was hit by a vehicle in Riviera Beach and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning.
According to Riviera Beach police, the teen was struck by a Ford Explorer around 6:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Congress Avenue while the student was walking to a bus stop.
Paramedics transported the 14-year-old to St. Mary’s Medical Center as a trauma alert.
The teen is in critical condition after suffering head injuries, police said.
The School District of Palm Beach County sent this message to Dwyer parents on Wednesday:
No traffic citations have been issued to the driver at this time.
If you or someone you know witnessed the crash, call the Riviera Beach Police Department's Traffic Unit at 561-845-4125.
