14-year-old struck by vehicle in Riviera Beach

January 29, 2020 at 9:06 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:08 AM

A 14-year-old student from William T. Dwyer High School was hit by a vehicle in Riviera Beach and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to Riviera Beach police, the teen was struck by a Ford Explorer around 6:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Congress Avenue while the student was walking to a bus stop.

Paramedics transported the 14-year-old to St. Mary’s Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The teen is in critical condition after suffering head injuries, police said.

The School District of Palm Beach County sent this message to Dwyer parents on Wednesday:

"Parents, this morning a student was hit at the intersection of Congress and Blue Heron in Riviera Beach. The parents of the child have been notified, and are currently at the hospital with that child. At this time, we can not share the identity of the child, however, we wanted to inform parents regarding the status of the situation."

No traffic citations have been issued to the driver at this time.

If you or someone you know witnessed the crash, call the Riviera Beach Police Department's Traffic Unit at 561-845-4125.

