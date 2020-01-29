WATCH: Super Bowl commercial directed by Michael Bay

Super Bowl LIV will bring plenty of action and excitement on the field, and also during commercial breaks.
Filmmaker Michael Bay, who's most famous for "Transformers," "Armageddon," and "Bad Boys," will direct an all-star commercial for Sunday's big game called "The Hype."
🏈 SPECIAL COVERAGE: South Florida's Big Game 🏈
The commercial, which is an ad for the newly expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, follows global superstar Jennifer Lopez on a thrilling pursuit across the lavish hotel property.
During the adventure, which plays out like a Hollywood blockbuster, J.Lo will encounter some familiar faces including her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, rapper Pitbull, and singer/actor Steven Van Zandt.
On Wednesday, Hard Rock International released a 15-second teaser trailer of the commercial.
It starts with a sweeping shot of the new guitar-shaped tower at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, before cutting to J.Lo applying makeup in an opulent hotel room.
The camera then focuses on the singer's rhinestone-encrusted water bottle, which is suddenly snatched by an unseen man who shouts, "Got ya!"
WATCH THE COMMERICIAL:
The advertisement, produced by Hard Rock International, will air at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Afterward, catch J.Lo and pop star Shakira in the electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show.
You can watch Super Bowl LIV on our partner station WFLX FOX 29 on Sunday, Feb. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Scripps Only Content 2020