Benjamin School students allowed to return to campus

I am pleased to share with you the good news that based upon an overnight article in the New England Journal of Medicine, our medical advisors recommend we allow the students and teachers who have been held out of school to return. The full quote: “Based on the most up to date information, including an overnight article in the New England Journal of Medicine, CDC guidelines, and consultations with local and state health officials as well as the lack of signs of illness amongst our returning students over the last 5 days since the potential exposure, we feel confident in allowing all to safely return to normal daily activities”.