Benjamin School students allowed to return to campus

The Benjamin School said Thursday that all of their students will be back on campus at their upper school in Palm Beach Gardens.
Thirty students and three teachers have been staying home this week as a precaution after attending a Model United Nations conference at Yale University. A student from China, who attended the conference, was being tested for the coronavirus.
The interim head of The Benjamin School, Thomas J. Reid, sent the following statement to parents:
Dear Benjamin Parents,
I am pleased to share with you the good news that based upon an overnight article in the New England Journal of Medicine, our medical advisors recommend we allow the students and teachers who have been held out of school to return. The full quote: “Based on the most up to date information, including an overnight article in the New England Journal of Medicine, CDC guidelines, and consultations with local and state health officials as well as the lack of signs of illness amongst our returning students over the last 5 days since the potential exposure, we feel confident in allowing all to safely return to normal daily activities”.
The families were informed of this decision earlier this morning with the hope that all could be in class as soon as possible. We are pleased that our campus community is whole once again and that we will be able to return to our day-to-day campus routines. As always if you have any questions about the matter, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me or Mr. Carr.
Sincerely,
Thomas J. Reid
Interim Head of School
