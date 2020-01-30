Child struck by vehicle in Royal Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a child was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in Royal Palm Beach.
A tweet by Fire Rescue at 7:44 a.m. said the child was struck at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.
The extent of the injuries is unclear, but the injured child, whose age has not been released, is being taken to the hospital.
This is the second child hit by a vehicle this week in Palm Beach County. A 14-year-old student from Dwyer High School was hit by a vehicle in Riviera Beach on Wednesday morning.
