Fellsmere, Riviera Beach to get funds due to Irma's impact

Fellsmere and Riviera Beach are among 21 communities impacted by Hurricane Irma to receive funds to help with infrastructure improvements, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Fellsmere will receive $825,000 to repair a culvert drainage system designed to lessen the impacts of future flooding and Riviera Beach will get $1,900,800 to repair and relocate critical wastewater infrastructure pipelines, a news release from the governor's office said.
The governor made the announcement Thursday in the Keys, which was severely damaged by the storm in 2017.
“The recovery of Florida communities remains a high priority for my administration, especially in the Florida Keys, which are still recovering from Hurricane Irma.” said Governor DeSantis in a statement. “We have worked tirelessly to get recovery dollars to all areas impacted by Hurricane Irma and will continue to do so as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
A total of $84 million has been earmarked for the Irma-affected communities.
Funding awarded through the Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Program:
City of Key West ($1,781,450) – to repair a wastewater aerial crossing in the community.
City of Marathon ($6,259,423) – to repair and elevate electronic components for wastewater remote vacuum pump stations and chemical storage areas in the community.
Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority- ($30,678,750) – to fund the rehabilitation and improvement of the Stock Island Reverse Osmosis facility which provides a critical and reliable source of water for residents during an emergency.
City of Bonita Springs ($11,021,919) – to repair a stormwater drainage system that experienced extensive flooding during Hurricane Irma.
City of Edgewater ($1,821,734) – to repair damaged and restricted drainage canals in the Hart Avenue Draining Basin.
City of Fellsmere ($825,000) – to repair a culvert drainage system in order to lessen the impacts of future flooding.
City of Hawthorne ($1,165,000) – to expand an existing stormwater retention pond.
City of Homestead ($4,519,000) – to improve potable water facilities in the Avocado Village Neighborhood.
City of Lawtey ($867,600) – to improve and update a stormwater drainage system into Alligator Creek.
City of Riviera Beach ($1,900,800) – to repair and relocate critical wastewater infrastructure pipelines.
City of Sarasota ($250,000) – to improve critical emergency power sources to lift stations.
City of St. Cloud ($2,097,088) – to repair a damaged drainage pipe along Illinois Avenue.
City of Tamarac ($353,000) – to provide critical emergency power sources to lift stations.
City of West Melbourne ($2,266,191) – to improve and replace damaged curbs, culverts and driveway aprons in the Melbourne Estates neighborhood.
Collier County ($591,374) – to improve a storm water drainage system to alleviate household flooding.
Dade City ($3,418,599) – to repair the drainage and water storage system for the Dade Oaks neighborhood. This region experienced major flooding due to Hurricane Irma and subsequent major rain events.
Everglades City ($295,949) – to repair damaged equipment at a municipal wastewater treatment facility.
Hendry County ($4,297,112) – to repair the Four Corners storm water drainage system to alleviate flooding.
Lee County ($7,119,293.14) – to remove debris in the area and conduct drainage repair and sidewalk replacement for the San Carlos Park community.
Miami-Dade County ($2,100,000) – to relocate a damaged wastewater lift station to improve an existing sewer system.
Town of Medley ($689,336) – to repair a failing seawall that is adjacent to a road at a retirement community.
