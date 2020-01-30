Firefighters extinguish a fire at Palo Verde Apartments in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Firefighters extinguished a fire at the Palo Verde Apartments in West Palm Beach on Thursday morning.
At 10 a.m. crews responded to reports of a fire on the 6000 block of Forest Hill Blvd.
Responding firefighters reported a column of visible smoke as they arrived on scene.
Firefighters began a fire attack on a first floor apartment and searched for any possible occupants.
The search determined no one was inside the apartment and crews brought the fire under control and extinguished the blaze.
There was smoke damage to a second floor apartment, but the fire did not spread to any other apartments.
There were no injuries associated with the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist residents displaced by the fire.
