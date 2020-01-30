Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl 50 years after Chiefs coach Hank Stram cracked up the football world by agreeing to be wired for sound for the big game highlight film. And the way we think of highlights will never be the same. NFL Films took a risk in asking Stram to wear the microphone during Kansas City's 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl 4. It was the first time it had ever been done in the Super Bowl. What came out of it was video gold. The highlight video is now a classic. It's highlighted by Stram's stream-of-consciousness patter that was delivered to players, assistants and the refs. These days, highlight films are filled with players and coaches mic'd up, but few can do what Stram did the last time the Chiefs were in the big game.