J.Lo, Shakira to speak about Super Bowl Halftime Show

Two of most electrifying and explosive names in entertainment will get fans fired up on Thursday for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show!
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will hold a news conference at 12:15 p.m. in downtown Miami to give us a preview of what we can expect on Sunday night.
The Latina superstars will headline what's expected to be a historic, dynamic, and scintillating halftime performance.
In addition, Miami rapper Pitbull, country duo Dan + Shay, and DJ Khaled are among the stars that will perform at the Super Bowl Pregame Show, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Pop star Devi Lovato will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Keep a close eye out for a special commercial starring J.Lo that's set to air right before the halftime show begins.
"The Hype," an advertisement for the newly expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, is directed by filmmaker Michael Bay.
The ad, which plays out like a Hollywood blockbuster, follows J.Lo on a thrilling pursuit across the lavish hotel property.
During the adventure, she'll encounter some familiar faces including her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, Pitbull, and singer/actor Steven Van Zandt.
On Wednesday, Hard Rock International released a 15-second teaser trailer for the commercial.
WATCH COMMERCIAL:
You can watch Super Bowl LIV on our partner station WFLX FOX 29 on Sunday, Feb. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m.
