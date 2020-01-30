Kick off Super Bowl weekend at free Smash Mouth concert

It’s the largest pregame party ahead of Super Bowl LIV and it’s happening in the Palm Beaches Thursday night on the waterfront.
Super Clematis by Night kicks off at 5:30 p.m. It's the official Palm Beach County Miami Super Bowl Host Committee celebration.
A free concert by headliner Smash Mouth will get things started. The band was announced to much excitement earlier this month.
City leaders say it's going to be fun packed night featuring the Palm Beach Lakes High School Marching Band, cheerleaders, chalk painting by local artists, several sports stations for the kids.
NFL mascots and former NFL players are also expected to attend.
The 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Clematis Street will be closed off to traffic for the celebration until 9 p.m.
