Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

THREE WOMEN KILLED-FLORIDA
Florida authorities: Man's body found, baby still missing
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they have found the body of a man who matches the description of a father sought by police in a newborn baby’s disappearance. The 1-week-old baby is still missing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the father and baby after three women were found shot dead. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the van described in the alert system was found in rural Blanton, Florida with the dead man inside. Miami-Dade officers had been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. He is related to at least one of the women found killed.
AP-FL-SUPER-BOWL-TICKET-ART
Miami street artists to feature works during Super Bowl
MIAMI (AP) — Some of the most popular street artists in Miami's trendy Wynwood neighborhood are getting a boost from the Super Bowl. Five artists will showcase their work at the stadium and on the actual game day ticket. The NFL partnered with the curators of the renowned Wynwood Walls, commissioning five artists to create large scale murals, sculptures, and building wraps into the Super Bowl LIV experience. Artist Tristan Eaton designed the face of the Super Bowl ticket, along with two renditions of the program. And Joe Iurato’s pieces will be featured throughout Miami with a scavenger hunt of 10 of the biggest moments in NFL history.
BANNING SUNSCREEN BANS
Florida Senate passes bill to block local bans on sunscreen
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida cities and counties wouldn't be able to ban sunscreens that contain ingredients some researchers say could harm coral reefs, under legislation approved by the state Senate. The 25-14 vote on Wednesday came after no debate or discussion on the bill. Republican Sen. Rob Bradley sponsored the legislation after Key West approved a sunscreen ban that's set to go into effect next year. While coral reefs are a vital part of the city's economy and environment, Bradley has said his goal is to protect people.
ATHLETE SAFETY-FLORIDA
Florida House OKs bill to protect student athletes from heat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Public schools in Florida would be required to have immediate access to emergency cooling tubs and other life-saving equipment to save student athletes from deadly heat strokes, under legislation approved in the state House. Lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the legislation, which now awaits action by the Florida Senate. Florida leads the nation in high school student athlete deaths from exertional heat stroke, with four since 2011. The legislation would apply to public and private schools.
FLORIDA-STAND YOUR GROUND QUESTIONED
Florida governor asked to reexamine 'stand your ground' case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's governor is being asked to reinvestigate the fatal shooting of a drunken man who knocked on the wrong door in the middle of the night. Ryan Modell's father made the request this month. He wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint a special prosecutor and a grand jury to examine Modell's death in March 2016. Local prosecutors declined to charge shooter Steve Taylor, citing the state's “stand your ground" law. The law says people who justifiably believe they face death or great bodily harm can use deadly force without first retreating, but they cannot be the the confrontation's instigator. Modell's father notes that Taylor followed his son after he had walked away.
SUPER BOWL-GOODELL
Goodell: Diversity in coach/executive hirings must improve
MIAMI (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stopped short of saying the Rooney Rule is not working. But he noted in his news conference ahead of Super Bowl 54 on Wednesday the league needs change to its minority hiring policy. The league requires teams to interview minority candidates. Only two African-Americans have been hired for 19 open head coaching spots over the past three years. The league has only two minority general managers among the 32 teams. Goodell also was optimistic about the progress made with the players' union in labor talks. The current 10-year deal expires in March 2021.
AP-US-SUPER-BOWL-SECURITY
Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — Florida and federal law enforcement agencies preparing for the Super Bowl this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens say they are ready for anything, including a detonated bomb or massive food poisoning. But they say they haven't identified any threats. Events for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Monday with an interactive Super Bowl Experience in Miami Beach and Super Bowl Live at Miami’s Bayfront Park. It's a lot of mileage to patrol. But officials say they are well prepared. A Homeland Security official says, “It’s all hands on deck.”
SENATOR RICK SCOTT AD
Florida senator's Iowa ad attacks former VP Joe Biden
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is injecting himself into the 2020 presidential race, airing an attack ad in Iowa days ahead of that state's crucial caucus. In his ad, Scott criticizes the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and accuses former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption. The ad buy by the wealthy and politically ambitious Republican U.S. Senator isn't just a volley into the current race but also further signals his own presidential ambitions for 2024. As a U.S. senator and former governor of Florida, Scott would have instant name recognition in his crucial battleground home state.
POLICE SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Police: Officer shoots, wounds Florida kidnapping suspect
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded an armed kidnapping suspect. Orlando police say a sergeant had been conducting surveillance near a shopping center, spotted two men forcing another man into an SUV and called for assistance. Investigators say patrol cars followed the SUV, and one of the kidnapping suspects hopped out and fled on foot. Officers followed him to the shopping center parking lot, where he tried to carjack someone. When officers engaged the man, police say the suspect reached for a weapon, prompting an officer to shoot him. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
AP-US-ANTI-LGBTQ-SCHOOL-VOUCHERS
Program with anti-gay schools loses Wells Fargo support
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wells Fargo has pulled support and another bank says it will stop donating millions of dollars to Florida's private school voucher program after reports that some schools in the program discriminate against LGBTQ students. Wells Fargo said in a statement the company values diversity and inclusion and opposes discrimination of any kind. Fifth Third Bank said in a tweet Tuesday that it will stop participating in the program until the schools have more inclusive policies. The decision comes after an Orlando Sentinel investigation found 156 private Christian schools with anti-gay views educated more than 20,800 students with tuition paid for by state scholarships. The report says 83 of those schools refused to admit LGBTQ students.