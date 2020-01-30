Medical marijuana clinic holds opening in West Palm Beach

A cannabis health center has opened on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach.
Miracle Leaf celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James.
“I’d like to think our downtown is customer-friendly as well as business-friendly. And so to have another business, the owners of the business came all the way up from Miami to establish this business here," Mayor James said.
“Aesthetic is really the most important thing you know first impressions are everything. So we really wanted to set ourselves apart from the other doctors' offices which kinda look like head shops with pot leaves all over the place and that is not the feel that we are trying to have here. We want to have a more upscale more inviting look to the place, said Miracle Leaf co-owner Chris Fernandez.
Miracle Leaf has more than 50 stores in Florida.
The shop will have a public opening next Saturday.
Scripps Only Content 2020