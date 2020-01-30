Port St. Lucie targeted by cyber attack

Port St. Lucie was hit by a cyber attack on Wednesday, officials confirm. However, the city said it doesn't anticipate any negative impacts to its services or residents.
According to City Manager Russ Blackburn, a "malware exposure incident" Wednesday evening was quickly isolated and contained.
Officials said only a minimal amount of information within the Parks and Recreation Department was affected. The department's RecTrac program, which allows residents to register and pay for classes online, was not affected and is still operational.
"The City’s Information Technology team took immediate proactive action, which resulted in the minimal loss of information," Blackburn said in a statement. "At this time, the City has no reason to believe that any personal or financial information was at risk."
The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating the malware attack.
Scripps Only Content 2020