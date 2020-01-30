Roper Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) _ Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $871.1 million.
The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $8.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.39 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.34 per share.
The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.77 billion, or $16.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.37 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.94 to $3. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.22.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.30 to $13.60 per share.
Roper Technologies shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROP