Sunbreak Farms drops biosolids fight

"I was elated. I couldn't wait to share the information with the citizens of St. Lucie County," said Commissioner Chris Dzedovsky.

He was among the county leaders pushing the charge to block Sunbreak Farms' use of potentially harmful biosolids, containing bacteria, heavy metals and nutrients that can feed algae blooms, hurt sea life, and kill vegetation.

"Incredibly harmful. We know the seagrasses are affected on an annual basis and that comes and goes. But the sea animals- we're seeing lesions on fish, cancers on dolphin," Dzedovsky said.