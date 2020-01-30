VIDEO: Gang of thieves steal guns from Bass Pro Shops

Police say a team of thieves are under arrest for bashing their way into a Bass Pro Shops store in Port St. Lucie and stealing more than a dozen weapons.
Surveillance video showed a U-Haul box truck smashing through the front doors of the store, located at 2250 SW Gatlin Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Seconds later, a group of crooks sprinted into the store and grabbed 12 rifles and two hard rubber training handguns, according to police, before running out.
WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:
Police said the thieves fled the area in the U-Haul truck, and were eventually tracked down by authorities in Fort Pierce off Midway Road.
When officers tried to stop the truck, the crooks took off running. However, seven of them were eventually arrested with the help of St. Lucie County deputies and Fort Pierce police.
The suspects have been identified as:
- Damon Maurice Foster, 24
- Jean Oudorff Monfort, 20
- Julydod Monfort, 18
- Anthony Tanilus, 18
In addition, a 17-year-old, 16-year-old, and 13-year-old were also arrested. However, WPTV is not naming those teens because they are underage.
All the suspects are facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, burglary, damaged property/criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence.
One thief is still on the run, according to police.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Detective N. Penney at 772-344-4062, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.
