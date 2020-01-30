West Palm Beach City Administrator makes history

Black History Month is upon us.
The annual celebration of achievements by African Americans will be recognized from Feb. 1 through 29.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Black History Month
Making history in West Palm Beach is Faye Johnson, who was recently named the City Administrator by Mayor Keith James. Johnson is the city's first female African American administrator.
Johnson was born and raised in public housing in West Palm Beach. She became a teen mother at the tender age of 16.
Johnson said she knew education was her ticket to better life and she never gave up on that dream.
A few years after graduating from high school, Johnson took her son with her to Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach to pursue her higher education dreams.
Johnson's son sat alongside her through her undergraduate and graduate schooling. She went on to build a career in public government, and after 33 years, has returned home.
"I still take a step back when I am home sometimes, or even just in the quiet moments of the office," said Johnson. "And you know, it’s kind of like a wow factor that this really has happened."
Johnson’s son has grown up to become a North Lauderdale firefighter and a mentor to her younger son. The two of them are 19 years apart.
As we recognize Black History Month and the contributions African Americans have made in our communities, Johnson wants to remind the younger generations to never give up.
"There was just not much prospect that I would even graduate from high school and then certainly not that I would graduate from college," said Johnson.
Johnson said where you come from does not define you. With hard work, preservation, and belief in your maker, she said the sky is the limit for what you can achieve.
Johnson also made history in St. Lucie County as that municipality's first female and African American administrator.
