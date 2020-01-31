Free Narcan giveaway and training in West Palm Beach

An ex-firefighter is working to save lives in Palm Beach County.
Luis Garcia will be holding free Narcan giveaways and trainings in West Palm Beach on Friday at the southwest corner of Flagler Drive and Northeast Sixth Street.
Narcan is a life-saving drug for overdoses.
Garcia regularly holds these classes but asks that you pre-register by calling (954) 859-4696.
If you want to help with his mission, you can also donate to his GoFundMe page.
That money goes toward Narcan that he gives away during those classes.
