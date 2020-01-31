Free Super Bowl party at 'Clematis by Night'

A rocking good time was had on the waterfront for a free pre-Super Bowl party. Thousands of people showed up for food, fun and great music on Clematis Street.
The Palm Beach Lakes High School marching band kicked things off for the night. Folks started showing up early to this event. Good vibes were in the air.
"How could you not come out with the most exciting weekend is upon us just down the street. And I will be in Miami for the weekend but when I heard about this event I couldn't, I just couldn't miss it," Nicole Kalil said.
No Super Bowl party would be top-notch without food. There were multiple food vendors dishing up Mexican food to BBQ.
Folks say they've been anticipating this night.
"I've been seeing it on the internet for the past two weeks and I looked forward to participating in sort of Super Bowl event. Since I can't go to the game I might as well participate here locally," Charity Watkins said.
The night's headliner was Smash Mouth. And as soon as they hit the stage they rocked it. Lost of people showed up for the concert.
"Where else are you going to catch Smash Mouth for free," one man said.
