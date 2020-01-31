JLo and Shakira halftime show inspiring kids to dance

Afternoons at the Boys and Girls Club in Wellington come with a daily dose of dance.
However, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, the students are practicing their routines with a new sense of pride.
“There’s two dedicated, hard-working, Latina women who are going to be on the stage,” said Teyonna Smith, a freshman at Wellington High School.
Smith understands Sunday’s performance has a chance to introduce viewers across the globe to a pivotal moment in history.
For the first time, two Latinas are headlining the halftime show.
The singers also want to celebrate women and the Latino community with their performance.
“With people learning different cultures, there’s always room for growth. It can be life changing,” added Smith.
Salsa music group Swing Latino from Cali, Colombia will also take the stage. The news is capturing attention from Salsa Essence Dance Academy in West Palm Beach.
“Being a Latina myself, times have changed and for us as females we’re really coming center stage and really owning it,” said Katherina Sarria, founder and director of Salsa Essence Dance Academy.
Lopez and Shakira on Thursday held a press conference and shared a few details about the action-paced 12-minute performance they will deliver to the world at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
