Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons is fighting an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at a women's prison in Florida. The agency said Wednesday that it is working with the Florida Department of Health to pinpoint the source of the illness, which is caused by breathing in water that contains Legionella bacteria. The Tampa Bay Times reports as many as a dozen inmates have been taken to hospitals. The camp currently has 409 inmates. The disease causes flu-like symptoms, including coughing and aching muscles. Women at the camp and their families say the deteriorating building made it ripe for a problem.