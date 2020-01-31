Little Smiles Stars Ball Saturday night in West Palm Beach

Some children going through tough times are going to get top treatment this weekend.
Little Smiles will honor 14 children at the 15th annual Little Smiles Stars Ball on Saturday night.
Many of these children have battled cancer, abuse and other extreme illnesses. During the ball, the children will get their hair done, walk the red carpet, sign autographs and be escorted by the sheriff's office and police.
"It gives them a chance to just feel like regular kids and a chance to forget when they were the sick kids or when they were the different kid. This give them a chance to forget all that and feel special for happy reasons," said Little Smiles Executive Director Nicole Grossmayer.
The Little Smiles Stars Ball starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.
