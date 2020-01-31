Gas leak at Palm Beach Atlantic University

Police, firefighters, and a HAZMAT team have responded to a gas leak on the campus of Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach on Friday morning.
The activity is centered around a construction site on Pembroke Place and S. Dixie Highway, right next to the Warren Library.
Officials said crews are working to repair a gas leak.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed multiple firefighters surrounding a backhoe, along with firefighters hosing down parts of the ground.
A small amount of smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a building under construction, but it's unclear if that smoke is related to the gas leak.
No other details have been released.
