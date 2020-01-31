Lu Jing: trial for Mar-a-Lago intruder starts soon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The second Chinese national arrested after allegedly trespassing at Mar-a-Lago will go to trial in just under two weeks.
Lu Jing, 56-years old, faces misdemeanor charges for trespassing and resisting arrest without violence after police say she snuck into President Trump's club in Palm Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Jing has pled not guilty to both charges.
In a court hearing Friday morning, Jing's defense attorney indicated that she was not interested in pleading in the case. Her attorney told the court she just needed time to go over the evidence with Jing before the trial begins.
Jing has not waived speedy trial in the case, and her jury trial will start Tuesday, Feb. 11.
During the hearing, Judge Mark Eissey stressed that he would not allow delays in proceeding to trial.
Jing is the second Chinese national arrested at Mar-a-Lago in less than a year. WPTV broke the story last April of Yujing Zhang's arrest. Zhang was found guilty last after trespassing at Mar-a-Lago and lying to the Secret Service.
A judge sentenced Zhang to eight months in prison. She is being held by ICE at the Glades County Detention Center awaiting deportation.
