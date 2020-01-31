Shots fired at SUV that breached security near Mar-a-Lago

There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday.
FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both security checkpoints heading towards the main entrance, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
According to a law enforcement source, the incident started around The Breakers before heading south toward Mar-a-Lago.
Officials discharged their firearms at the vehicle, PBSO said.
The vehicle continued while being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol and a PBSO helicopter.
The vehicle has been located and two women are currently in custody, a law enforcement source said.
President Trump is not in town. He is scheduled to arrive Friday evening.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Secret Service plan to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. WPTV will stream it on-air, online and in our app.
Agents from the West Palm Beach Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the scene.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
