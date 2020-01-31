Pres. Trump scheduled to arrive at PBIA around 6:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to be back in town this weekend, arriving in Palm Beach County on Friday night.
The president's schedule shows he will depart Joint Base Andrews at 4:20 p.m. and arrive at Palm Beach International Airport around 6:35 p.m.
Travel restrictions around Mar-a-Lago are in place through Sunday. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
The FAA has also issued flight restrictions through Sunday.
The president was in town a couple weeks ago for a Republican fundraiser.
