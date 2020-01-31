25 rounds fired in Riviera Beach; 1 man injured

Riviera Beach police said a man was shot in the leg after ShotSpotter technology detected 25 rounds were fired in the city Thursday night.
Chief Public Information Officer A.J. Walker said around 10:52 p.m., Terrance Bell, 39, was struck by a bullet in the leg while driving his car after someone fired at his vehicle.
Police said the shooting occurred near the 850 block of Fifth St. in Riviera Beach.
One ShotSpotter sensor detected 23 rounds and another sensor detected two rounds.
Police said Bell suffered non-life-threatening injuries and drove himself to the hospital. The matter is still under investigation. Police have not named any suspects.
