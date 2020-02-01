Delray's Super Bowl LIV pep rally combines 'football and fashion'

Delray’s Fashion Week 2020 ends on the same day as the biggest night in football: Super Bowl LIV. On Jan. 31, the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority held a pep rally at Old School Square Park and Pavilion to bring football fans and fashion enthusiasts together.
”It’s experiential marketing,” said Laura Simon, Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority executive director. “Fashion week is traditionally the third week in January, we moved it to Super Bowl week to be part of the Super Bowl events.”
The pep rally brought the tail-gating atmosphere and NFL alumni, including Vinny Sutherland, a Palm Beach County native who attended Palm Beach Lakes High School in West Palm Beach, Florida and serves as a coach there. Sutherland’s also a former wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers.
”The speed of the game is what I think is the best in the world,” Sutherland said.
Super Bowl LIV coincides with Delray’s seventh annual fashion week - the best in women’s and men’s local fashion which also ends Feb. 2. Supporting the launch of Cellardoor Boutique an “upcycling wear” company.
”Upcycling is taking something old and its making it current,” said Bethany Bartlett-Tomko, Cellardoor Boutique owner. “Changing it. Making it different. New. Exciting.”
Excitement that has an economic impact outside of Miami-Dade and the game this weekend.
“They’re invested,” said Simon. ”95-percent of them are small businesses. Or independent business owners.
To learn more about Delray's Fashion Week 2020 visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/delray-beach-fashion-week-2020-tickets-77579385029
