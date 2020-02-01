Fans fill festival ahead of Super Bowl 54, heavy rain doesn’t keep fans away

MIAMI -- The stage is set for Super Bowl 54 in Miami, as tens of thousands of people have traveled to South Florida for the big game.
Despite heavy rain, crowds piled into Bayfront Park for the Super Bowl LIVE festival along the water. The free fan festival has been open all week to give fans a taste of Miami’s culture and music scene.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: South Florida's Big Game
On Saturday afternoon, fans packed the amphitheater and were all fired up at a NFC and AFC pep rally with the team’s cheerleaders and mascots.
The festival features music performances, live water shows and different events for fans to live the NFL and Super Bowl experience. It’s a divided crowd between San Francisco and Kansas City, and both cities are confident they will win come Sunday.
“I’m feeling like the 49ers are going to devastate this game tomorrow. We are so excited to be here in Miami and we’re all appreciative of all the 49ers fans that came out to represent the team,” said Brian Pridgeon, who flew to Miami from San Francisco.
“It’s unbelievable, we’ve been waiting 50 years for this, I’ve been waiting all my life for this,” said Matt Moran, who lives in Florida but was born in Kansas City. “I think we will have the matchups and I’m very confident the Chiefs are gonna pull this off.”
The popular band Fitz and the Tantrums is set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday for a free concert.
The Super Bowl LIVE festival is open until 11 p.m. Saturday and then the focus turns to Super Bowl Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
