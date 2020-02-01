Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Publishing's “Queen of Suspense” has died. Mary Higgins Clark died Friday at age 92. Her tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world's most popular writers. Widowed in her late 30s with five children, she became a perennial bestseller over the second half of her life. She wrote and co-wrote "A Stranger Is Watching," "Daddy's Little Girl" and more than 50 other favorites, with sales topping 100 million copies. Clark specialized in women triumphing over danger, like the besieged young prosecutor in “Just Take My Heart.” Publisher Simon & Schuster said she died of natural causes in Florida.