Man shot Friday night in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Fla. -- A man was shot Friday night in the town of Lake Park.
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 10th Street on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:26 p.m.
Upon arrival deputies located a man suffering from gunshot wound(s).
The man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Detectives from the Violent Crime Division are investigating the shooting further.
There is no known motive or suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting or what may have led up to this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
