2 people shot and killed after a funeral in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Two people were shot and killed and two others were injured by gunfire after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday.
At approximately 2:34 p.m., the shooting occurred after a funeral at Victory City Church, located at 163 W. 20th Street.
A 15-year-old male and an adult male were shot and died at the scene.
One female victim was shot and transported to St. Mary's Medical Center by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.
Another juvenile victim was shot and is being treated for their injuries.
ShotSpotter technology detected 13 shots during this incident.
So far no arrests have been made.
The incident is currently under investigation.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
