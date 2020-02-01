Three people injured, one dead in Boynton Beach shooting

Three people are injured and one dead following a shooting in Boynton Beach Friday evening.
The shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northeast 1st Court.
Officials say all patients were taken to local area hospitals. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
No more information was immediately available.
