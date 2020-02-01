Tia Lee festival honors legacy of two local teens

A music festival Saturday in Fort Pierce, with some big names you might know, will honor the lives of two St. Lucie County teens who were killed in a wrong-way crash nearly two years ago.
Britney Lee Pointexter, 17, and Santia Feketa, 18, were best friends.
“She was wild, carefree, spirited, always up for a good laugh. Thank God she had Santia because Santia grounded her,” said Britney’s mother, Yvonne Poindexter.
“They were meant for each other,” said Santia’s father, Stewart Feketa.
Their families and friends spent Friday setting up the first ‘Tia Lee Festival’ at the Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce.
Into the night, they set up tents, assembled the stage, put together VIP areas and wired the lighting.
Country music singers Jarrod Niemann and Rodney Atkins will take the state Saturday evening.
“To have Tia and Britney’s name associated with them all in one big event...They couldn’t even believe something like this would happen,” Feketa said.
“The girls were all about God and country. The girls were about music. They were about getting in that car, turning that music up, and singing at the top of their lungs,” Poindexter said.
Yvonne’s idea for the musical festival was about more than giving the community a good time.
They are also using proceeds to continue creating a legacy for the teens.
The Britney Lee Foundation aims to support children of parents who are struggling with addiction. Poindexter would also like to contribute to a new non-profit in the community each year with the proceeds.
Santia’s ‘Legacy of Love’ gives scholarships to students who cannot otherwise afford to go to college.
You can buy tickets in advance for $20 or pay $25 at the gate.
The gate at the Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce opens at 3:30. There will be a tribute for Britney Lee and Santia at 6:30.
Concerts start at 7:15
Find all of the details here.
Scripps Only Content 2020