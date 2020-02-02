Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV

Fans started lining up outside the gates of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens early Sunday morning decked out in jerseys, hats, and chains after scoring a seat at Super Bowl LIV.
"It’s once in a lifetime, you know? Once in a lifetime and we are here baby! Niners!" said Mario Ortiz, cheering on his beloved San Francisco 49ers.
Once the gates opened, fans started filing inside the stadium after flying across the country for the biggest game of the year.
One group of ladies cheering on the 49ers held signs, teasing their husbands, after their boss bought the whole team in his office tickets to the Super Bowl.
"The husbands are at home with the kids. This is our girls trip," said Rodina Mullenix.
Security is tight in Miami Gardens, and law enforcement is ready to tackle any threat. The FBI started patrolling early on outside the stadium. Miami-Dade police were on bikes, and K9s sniffed through the grass and perimeter of the parking lot.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection are using x-ray technology to scan every vehicle that's bringing any supplies into the stadium.
Millions are set to watch Super Bowl LIV, but WPTV found a group of Kansas City Chiefs fans who arrived in Miami hoping to witness in person an end to a 50-year drought for Kansas City.
"We has to show a lot of dedication, perseverance, hard work, all the things that Mahomes does on and off the field, that’s what it took to get here," said Aaron Schlagel.
Miami-Dade police said traffic in and around Hard Rock Stadium will be heavy. If you’re not attending the Super Bowl, police are telling drivers to avoid the area.
