Group gives essential supplies to homeless in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A retired firefighter is making it his mission to put a dent in the opioid crisis.
Luis Garcia and others gave away shoes, backpacks and food to assist the homeless in Palm Beach County on Saturday.
They also shared lessons in public safety.
Sandra Seiden, who lost her son to a fentanyl, said, "We are all in this together and we don’t have to do this alone. That a lot of us do care and we want those to know that are either living on the streets or recovering or still suffering with ongoing active addiction that we are here and they don’t need to do this alone."
Garcia and his team made multiple stops in West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, and Delray Beach.
