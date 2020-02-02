Lamar Jackson's mentors reflect on NFL MVP award

Former Boynton Beach High School star and Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson was unanimously voted the NFL MVP Saturday night.
The award was no surprise for two of Jackson’s mentors from high school.
Former Asst. Principal at Boynton Beach High School Lyndon Clemons and retired school police officer Bill Tome have known Lamar Jackson since he transferred to Boynton Beach High School.
“We don't see him as Lamar Jackson, he is Lamar. He is the same kid we had when he came through the door at high school,” said Clemons.
Clemons still stays in close contact with Jackson.
Tome said Jackson was always focused.
“Just watching him, all the other kids gravitate towards him because he was no-nonsense,” said Tome.
He described Jackson as always wanting to play football and have fun.
Clemons said Jackson sets the example on and off the field and he helps show younger kids how to find success the right way.
“Stick to your dream and stick to your focus and you will have the opportunity in life,” said Clemons.
He said Jackson being voted the NFL MVP in his second year as a quarterback is incredible.
“In the words of Lamar Jackson, that is dope,” said Clemons.
Both Tome and Clemons said what makes Jackson such a great player is knowing this is not the trophy he wanted. Jackson wants the team award.
“He would be the first one to tell you he would give it up to be playing in that Super Bowl tomorrow,” said Tome.
“For him, winning the award is great, but that is not his ultimate goal, he wants to win the ultimate team award, and that is what he is looking for,” added Clemons.
The two men are looking forward to next year and are confident Jackson will be playing in Super Bowl LV in Tampa in 2021.
