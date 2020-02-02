Manatees seek out warm waters on a chilly day

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Chilly temperatures are affecting marine life.
Manatees were spotted huddling near FPL's Riviera Beach power plant on Sunday, taking advantage of the warm water outflows to stay warm.
The chilly manatees were spotted during the fourth annual Manatee Fest.
Its goal is to raise awareness and conservation of the "sea cows".
Brittany Diloreto, spokesperson for Manatee Lagoon said, "They actually need warm water for survival. They can’t usually survive in temperatures less than 68 degrees. So this is were they come to hang out and stuff safe during the winter months and we use this as an opportunity to educate people all about them and make a difference in helping conserve them."
The event also featured workshops on reducing human impact and arts and crafts for families wanting to show their support.
Scripps Only Content 2020