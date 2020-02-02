Police Athletic League celebrates reopening in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- On Saturday the Police Athletic League (PAL) celebrated their reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Mayor Keith James, Chief of Police Frank Adderley, Senator Bobby Powell, and former Washington Redskins player Anthony Montgomery were in attendance.
The PAL says its thrilled to be back open and to help the young community any way they can.
Christina Romelus with the Police Athletic League said, “We have them interact with professional football players and athletes. This is what we do to keep them engaged and make sure that they are getting good experiences and feel that they are valued and they are loved and that the community is loving on them no matter what’s going on in their daily lives.”
PAL's renovations brought them additional furniture, staff, and they plan on doubling their programs by the end of 2020.
