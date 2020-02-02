19th annual arts festival held in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- Despite lots of people preparing for the Super Bowl on Sunday, that didn't stop big crowds from heading to the 19th annual Arts Festival in Hobe Sound.
Works from over 200 artists from 30 states displayed their paintings, sculptures, and jewels on Dixie Highway from Bridge Road to Venus Street.
The festival's art director, Helayne Stillings, says that this year brings something different to the show, "We have a lot more sculptures than we’ve had in years past. If you look up at the front of the show, it looks like a circus. We have giraffes, animals and all different kinds of animal sculptures which is really cool."
The festival also features ceramics, photography and glassworks.
Scripps Only Content 2020