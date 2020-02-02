15th annual Little Smiles Stars Ball held in West Palm Beach

Fourteen special kids were given the celebrity treatment Saturday night at the Palm Beach County Convention Center thanks to Little Smiles.
The 15th annual Little Smiles Stars Ball turned the children into VIPs.
Many of them have battled cancer, abuse and other tough times, so this was a night to celebrate them.
"It really gives them a chance to have something positive and look forward to and the parents are just so excited. One of the moms was getting emotional and teary-eyed thinking of her daughter walking the red carpet and just enjoying being a kid, happy tears," said Little Smiles Executive Director Nicole Grossmayer.
The kids also walked the stage and were honored for their courage.
