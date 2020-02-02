Volunteers pack 75,000 meals for hungry Haitian children

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Hundreds of volunteers from St. Mark's Church, Temple Judea and the Muslim Community Center of Palm Beach County took part in "Food Packing For Haiti" at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Saturday.
People of all ages packed 75,000 meals for hungry, undernourished children in Haiti.
The event is just as much about awareness and education as it is rice and beans.
Organizers say it's about helping to address the basic needs of Haiti's most vulnerable citizens.
If you'd like to help you can donate to St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Burns Road in Palm Beach Gardens with the notation "Food Packing For Haiti".
