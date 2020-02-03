Attorney: Mar-a-Lago crash suspect has history of mental illness

An opera singer who authorities say crashed through two barricades outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach last week has a long history of mental illness and was off her medication at the time of the incident, according to her attorney.
30-year-old Hannah Roemhild appeared before Judge Joseph Marx in Palm Beach County court on Monday morning.
Roemhild's attorney, David Ross, told Judge Marx that Roemhild needs to be evaluated by psychologist and mental health professionals.
"My client has a long history of documented mental illness," Ross told the judge in court. "The sheriff's office has been fantastic in getting her back on the medication that is required, and she’s doing much better than she was for the time of her arrest."
Judge Marx agreed to transfer the case to mental health court, and a hearing was set for Friday.
According to her arrest report, Roemhild was spotted at the Breakers Hotel on Palm Beach around 11:30 a.m. Friday, appearing to be possibly intoxicated and "standing and dancing on the hood of her vehicle."
When a trooper approached her, Roemhild got into her vehicle and ignored the trooper's commands, and instead put the SUV into reverse, authorities said.
The trooper said he was forced to smash the driver's side window, after which Roemhild took off.
The FHP arrest report said that while authorities pursued Roemhild, she traveled southbound in the northbound lanes of S. County Road, and passed several vehicles on the shoulder of the road.
Roemhild then drew gunfire from authorities after blasting through two security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago ahead of President Trump’s weekend visit, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. She was later arrested at a Studio 6 extended stay motel in West Palm Beach.
Roemhild refused to appear in court Saturday, so the judge delayed the hearing until Monday morning.
Roemhild, a Connecticut resident, is currently being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail. She's facing several charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, and fleeing and eluding.
Video below shows Roemhild performing as an opera singer:
