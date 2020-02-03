Child to receive 'magic wheelchair'

A boy who inspires others will receive a handmade “magic wheelchair” this week, thanks to the teamwork of several local people.
Aamir is a 7-year-old student at Royal Palm School in Lantana and he has cerebral palsy. Karen Erwin, his teacher, describes him as a school ambassador who encourages others.
“He has the most infectious personality. We call him ‘amazing Aamir.’ He lights up the room,” Erwin said.
A one-of-a-kind wheelchair surround is being built with Aamir’s personal dreams and interest in mind. It’s a collaboration with Kings Point Woodshop, Little Wolf Carpentry and Chariots of Love. The supplies have been donated by Home Depot. Chariots of Love provides free wheelchairs and repairs for mobility-challenged children.
Aamir will be the 110th child to receive a chair through Chariots of Love. Other children have received chair surrounds designed to look like dream transportation like Cinderella's carriage and fast cars. Designers say Aamir's chair is extremely creative.
The new chair will be unveiled at the City of Boynton Beach Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center Magic Wheels and Special Deals event. The ceremony is Thursday, February 6 at 6 p.m. at Barrier Free Park at 3301 N. Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach. WPTV NewsChannel 5’s Ashleigh Walters will serve as the M.C.
“They recognize what they’re receiving, it’s joyful for the whole family. Many people will be in tears of joy because it’s overwhelming,” explained Valerie Mathieu, Founder and President of Chariots of Love.
Wally Majors, who works with the Recreation and Parks Department of Boynton Beach, says the whole week highlights the city’s commitment to inclusivity and its barrier-free park, while also delighting in the special qualities of a little boy.
“Without people who have the talent to do something like that, it wouldn’t happen,” he said.
The week will culminate with the 8th Annual Barrier Free 5K Race, Walk, Run and Roll on Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 a.m., also at Barrier Free Park in Boynton Beach.
Scripps Only Content 2020