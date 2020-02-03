Deadly crash shuts down S.R. 70 in Okeechobee County

February 2, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 8:13 PM

State Road 70 is shut down in both directions near the Okeechobee/Highlands County line because of a deadly crash Sunday night, authorities say.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, the multi-vehicle wreck happened along the 9000 block of S.R. 70, in the area of Lazy 7.

The Florida Highway Patrol is working the scene.

Both the east and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for the next seven hours, the sheriff's office said.

OCSO released this statement on its Facebook page:

"We are working diligently to get accident investigation completed and the roadway open as soon as possible. The safety and welfare of our community is always our foremost mission. We work very hard to give you the most current information as it becomes available. For now, please seek alternate routes."

No other details have been released.

