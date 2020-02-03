Deadly crash shuts down S.R. 70 in Okeechobee County

State Road 70 is shut down in both directions near the Okeechobee/Highlands County line because of a deadly crash Sunday night, authorities say.
According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, the multi-vehicle wreck happened along the 9000 block of S.R. 70, in the area of Lazy 7.
The Florida Highway Patrol is working the scene.
Both the east and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for the next seven hours, the sheriff's office said.
OCSO released this statement on its Facebook page:
No other details have been released.
Scripps Only Content 2020